'Godzilla vs. Kong' release date delayed to end of March

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Shortly after Warner Bros. announced Godzilla vs. Kong would crash into the box office two months earlier than expected, studio execs have decided to walk the anticipated release date back a week.

Variety confirms that the movie, where the two legendary titans will duke it out in one epic battle to determine who reigns supreme, will now premiere in theaters March 31 instead of March 26. The movie will also simultaneously premiere on the streaming service HBO Max.

Outside of North America and the streaming giant’s reach, however, Godzilla vs. Kong will hold onto its previous March 26 release date.

The movie was originally set to hit theaters May 21, but moved up on the calendar following MGM’s announcement that the latest James Bond flick No Time to Die would be pushed back again, this time from April to October 2021.

Sony also announced that it was delaying the release of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway from April 2 to June.

With two of the movie’s biggest competitors pushed out into later 2021, it gives King Kong and Godzilla ample time to make waves in the box office.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth installment in the Legendary Entertainment’s monster universe, following in the steps of Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island and, most recently, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The crossover movie stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Rebecca Hall and, of course, the two legendary beasts as themselves.

[embedded content]

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.