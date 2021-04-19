‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ three-peats atop box office

Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla Vs Kong, with no new wide releases to challenge it, topped the box office for the third week with an estimated $7.7 million.

Beyond the U.S. and Canada, Godzilla vs. Kong has pulled in an estimated $309.7 million to date. Nobody, the shoot-em-up action flick, grabbed second place with an estimated $2.5 million in its second week of release.

Meanwhile, the occult horror flick, The Unholy, delivered an estimated $2.1 million in its third week for a third place finish, as Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon collected an estimated $1.9 million in its fourth week of release. Rounding out the top five was Tom and Jerry, in its eighth week, with an estimated $1.1 million

