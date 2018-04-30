Going Solo: Featurette gives new peeks into “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — Lucasfilm has unveiled a new featurette that gives new glimpses of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the sneak peek goes deep.

While the trailer to the movie closely follows the basics of the plot — Alden Ehrenreich, playing the cocky young smuggler Han Solo, meeting his trusty sidekick Chewbacca and his frenemy Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover — “Becoming Solo” packs more action that the previous previews.

For the first time, we see Solo fighting in Imperial armor, though it’s not known whether he’s in disguise, or a clip from his short stint as an Imperial cadet. It’s more likely the former, since we also see Solo’s criminal mentor Tobias Beckett, played by Woody Harrelson, similarly suited up. It’s a dark, brutal-looking battle, the likes of which we’ve really never seen in a Star Wars film.

We also hear from director Ron Howard, in addition to Erenreich, Glover, and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, the latter of whom plays Qi’Ra.

“The Star Wars universe we see in Solo is very different from anything else that we’ve seen in any previous Star Wars movies,” Howard says. “The Empire controls everything. Everyone is just struggling to survive. But then we discover this free spirit.”

Glover says, “We’re meeting Han right before he becomes the Han that we know,” explains the Emmy winner, who in the clip lets slip a laugh that perfectly doubles that of his character’s elder counterpart, Billy Dee Williams.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25 from Lucasfilm and Disney, parent company of ABC News.

