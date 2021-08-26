Gold medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee, singer JoJo Siwa among the cast of ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Laretta Houston

Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee and pop star JoJo Siwa will be among the new celebrity cast of Dancing with the Stars. ABC made the announcement Thursday during their Television Critics Association presentation.

Lee and Siwa will appear live on Good Morning America Friday, while the remaining celebrity dancers will be revealed on Wednesday, September 8.

The gymnast and the pop star and influencer, and the rest of the TBA stars, will be hoofing it when DWTS returns for its 30th season on Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m.

