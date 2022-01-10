Golden Globe Awards 2022: The complete winners list
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sunday’s 79th annual Golden Globe Awards looked a lot different this year, that’s because it wasn’t televised or streamed, nor did it have a red carpet or an audience.
The reason? In February of last year, a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed the HFPA hadn’t included a Black member in 20 years. Following the controversy — and the ouster of one of its heads over racially insensitive emails — Hollywood shunned the organization. The HFPA’s longtime broadcast partner NBC later said it wouldn’t carry the show and it’s been reported that the organization was having a hard time booking celebrity presenters.
Despite everything, the HFPA moved forward with the 2022 Golden Globe Awards hosting a “private event” at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA with the winners announced via Twitter and press releases.
Here are the 2022 Golden Globe Award winners:
FILM
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
West Side Story
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Director – Motion Picture
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Best Picture — Animated
Encanto
Best Picture — Non-English Language
Drive My Car (Japan)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Dune
Best Song Motion Picture
“No Time to Die,” No Time To Die
TELEVISION
Best Television Series — Drama
Succession
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Best Television Motion Picture
The Underground Railroad
Best Actress — Television Motion Picture
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Actor – Television Motion Picture
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
