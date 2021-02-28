Golden Globes 2021: Andra Day wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Andra Day sobbed through her acceptance speech upon winning the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Day, who starred in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, reacted in total shock when her name was announced and couldn’t even recite her speech from memory — instead, opting to read it off the paper.

The “Rise Up” singer also shouted out her competition, which consisted of Viola Davis from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Vanessa Kirby from Pieces of a Woman, Nomadland‘s Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan from Promising Young Woman.

However, she gave the most love to the late jazz legend, saying, “To the amazing transformative, dynamic, Billie Holiday that just transformed me with this role, and her spirit… I love you.”

The United States vs. Billie Holiday is streaming now on Hulu.

By Megan Stone

