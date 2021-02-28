Golden Globes 2021: 'Borat' and Sasha Baron Cohen win Best Film and Best Actor, Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Very nice! Sacha Baron Cohen and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won the 2021 Golden Globes for Best Actor and Best Film in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, respectively, on Sunday.

Cohen first accepted the award for Best Film and gave a surprising shout out to the former Mayor of New York City.

“I’ve got to say, this movie could not have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius,” he began. “I’m talking about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible.”

“Our movie was just the beginning for him,” he quipped. “Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like ‘Four Seasons Landscaping,’ ‘Hair Dye Another Day,’ and the courtroom drama ‘A Very Public Fart.’”

Moments later, the 49-year-old comedian snagged the Best Actor award — which he also won 15 years ago for the first installment of Borat.

Cohen appeared virtually with his wife Isla Fisher and kept his acceptance speech short and sweet — but not without a few more jokes.

Taking a jab at former President Donald Trump and claims that the 2020 election was subject to voter fraud, Cohen joked, “Hold on, Donald Trump is contesting the result. He’s claiming that a lot of dead people voted which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA.”

Cohen was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for The Trial of the Chicago 7 but fell short to Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah.

By Danielle Long

