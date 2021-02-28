Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Tears were flowing when the late Chadwick Boseman was honored with his first and final Golden Globe Award — winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

The actor, who passed away last summer after his silent battle with cancer, won for his riveting portrayal in the Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

His wife, Simone Boseman, accepted the award on his behalf and wrestled with her emotions as she expressed her gratitude.

“He would thank god. He would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice,” she tearfully relayed as her husband’s costars began wiping away tears. “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you’re meant to be doing in this moment.”

“I don’t have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love,” she closed out, before turning her attention on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.



“Thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that,” she said before speaking directly to her husband, telling him, “Hun, you keep ’em coming.”

Boseman was up against Riz Ahmed who starred in Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins from The Father, Gary Oldman in Mank and The Mauritanian‘s Tahar Rahim.

Boseman died last August at age 43.

By Megan Stone

