Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland''s Chloé Zhao becomes second woman to win Best Director, Motion Picture

Peter Kramer/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao gracefully accepted the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Director, Motion Picture on Sunday.

Zhao triumphed over Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, David Fincher for Mank, Regina King for One Night in Miami, Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The win comes after an already historical moment for the category, which saw three women nominated — the first time more than one woman was nominated in the Best Director category in any one year.

Zhao is now the second woman to win the Golden Globe for Best Director in the entire history of the award, following Barbra Streisand for Yentl in 1984.

By Danielle Long

