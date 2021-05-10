Golden Globes’ future uncertain as HFPA faces increased fallout from streamers, celebrities

HFPA

After spending nearly 80 years lauding television shows and films, the Golden Globes might have taken its last bow after a scandal exposed a lack of diversity among its voting base.

In March, a New York Times exposé found that, among the 87 Los Angeles-based journalists tasked to vote on each years’ Globe winners for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, not a single member was Black.

Following the controversy, the HFPA announced “transformational change” to be more inclusive, saying in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, “As a demonstration of our commitment, the board has unanimously approved a plan to increase membership to a minimum of 100 members this year, with a requirement that at least 13 percent of the membership be Black journalists.”

Despite that, Black creators panned the HFPA’s response, such as Shonda Rhimes who claimed the organization “rejected requests to hold press conferences for major projects with Black-led casts in recent years,” yet wanted them to present, adding, “This is why HFPA’s house is on fire. They lit the flame w/their own ignorance.”

Now, major streamers such as Netflix and Amazon are threatening to sever ties with the organization should it not expedite its reforms, reports Variety.

In addition, A-listers such as Mark Ruffalo are demanding HFPA enact these changes before the 2022 Globes season.

Furthermore, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson spoke with Variety and called out the alleged sexual harassment that happens under the HPFA umbrella, such as promoting disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein along with the “sexist questions and remarks” she endured at their conferences.

“I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole,” she said.

