‘Gone Girl’, ‘The Orville’ actress Lisa Banes dies after June 4 scooter hit-and-run

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The Orville creator and star Seth MacFarlane took to social media to memorialize 65-year-old actress Lisa Banes, who died in New York City on Monday after suffering serious injuries in a scooter accident earlier this month.

Calling her death a “tremendous loss,” MacFarlane said of the performer, who also appeared in Gone Girl and many other films and TV shows, “I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year.” He added, “Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us.”

The New York Police Department tells ABC News that Banes was struck by a rider on an electric scooter while she tried to cross Amsterdam Avenue on 64th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The collision left the actress on the roadway with severe head trauma.

The scooter rider fled the scene after striking the actress, who was rushed to nearby Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased on Monday.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.