'Good Boys,' 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' and '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' top a crowded box office weekend

L-R: Keith L. Williams, Jacob Tremblay and Brady Noon in “Good Boys”; Ed Araquel/Universal Pictures(NEW YORK) — Opened nationwide on Tuesday:

* The Angry Birds Movie 2 — This sequel to 2016’s The Angry Birds Movie centers on Red, Chuck and Bomb — voiced respectively by Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad and Danny McBride, reprising their roles from the original film — who must team up with Bill Hader’s Leonard and the rest of the green pigs when an advanced weapon threatens both Bird and Piggy Island. Maya Rudolph, and Peter Dinklage also reprise their respective roles as Matilda and Mighty Eagle from the first film, along with newcomers Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown. Rated PG.

[embedded content]

Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Good Boys — This R-rated comedy, co-produced by Seth Rogen, stars Room‘s Jacob Tremblay, Boardwalk Empire‘s Brady Noon, and The Last Man on Earth‘s Keith L. Williams as three sixth-graders who try to impress girls and upperclassmen by skipping school and attending parties. Rated R.

[embedded content]

* 47 Meters Down: Uncaged — The sequel to the 2017 shark thriller 47 Meters Down follows a group of young women as they look for “adventure in the coastal metropolis of Recife” and discover a hidden underwater city that isn’t “completely uninhabited.” Nia Long and John Corbett star, along with Corrine Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, in her feature film debut. Rated PG-13.

[embedded content]

* Blinded by the Light — This comedy-drama is based on a true story about a U.K. teenager of Pakistani descent, played by Viveik Kalra, who grows up near London in 1987, a time of racial and economic upheaval in the country. His life is changed after he becomes a Bruce Springsteen fan. Avengers: Endgame‘s Hayley Atwell co-stars. Rated PG-13.

[embedded content]

* Where’d You Go, Bernadette — Cate Blanchett plays the titular character in this comedy-drama about a loving mom whose compulsion to reignite her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family leads her on an epic adventure. Also starring Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Megan Mullally and Laurence Fishburne. Rated PG-13.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.