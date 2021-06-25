‘Good Girls’ cancelled at NBC after four seasons

Jordin Althaus/NBC

Bad news for Good Girls. The show has been cancelled after four seasons on NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, efforts to move the show to Netflix for a fifth season fell apart, despite previous seasons’ popularity on the streaming service. Sources tell THR that NBC and its in-house studio Universal Television wanted to bring the show back but couldn’t come to a financial agreement.

The show’s five remaining episodes will air on NBC.

The series followed three friends and suburban moms — played by Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta — who become entangled with a dangerous criminal operation after deciding to rob a grocery store.

“Feel too sad and confused to look at my phone but just a little look back at some of the best times with my girls,” Whitman wrote on her Instagram Story, kicking off a slideshow of photos. “Love my pals on this cast so much and love YOU guys who loved the show. It was such a joy being Annie and I’m forever grateful to you for supporting us. K me go cry now love you.”

