'Good Times' star Ja'Net DuBois' cause of death has been revealed

L-R – Dubois, “Good Times” co-stars Jimmy Walker, Bernnadette Stanis – ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Good Times star Ja’Net DuBois, who died unexpectedly in her sleep on February 18, died from cardiac arrest.

She has since been cremated and a portion of her ashes were spread over the sea. Her family will keep the rest.

The 74-year-old icon, who also co-wrote The Jeffersons theme song, suffered from several health issues over the years — according to her death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ.

TMZ reports that DuBois battled chronic kidney disease, hypertension and peripheral vascular disease.

The actress and her family previously told outlets that she was in good health and suffered no ailments.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on August 5, 1945, Dubois’ award-winning career spanned over multiple decades.

The actress became a two-time Emmy Award winner for her voice-over work on the animated series, The PJs, and in 1969, won a Peabody Award for the CBS children’s movie, J.T. Dubois also played Momma Bosely in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and was a series regular on The Wayans Bros. Other notable TV credits include guest starring roles on Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Cold Case, Everybody Loves Raymond, Touched By An Angel, and Moesha.

On the big screen she appeared in 1990’s Heart Condition with Denzel Washington, Waterproof with Burt Reynolds in 2000, Tropic Thunder and more recently 2016’s She’s Got A Plan.

Dubois is survived by her three children: Yovanne Dubois, Burghardt Dubois and Rani DuBois.