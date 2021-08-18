‘Good Trouble”s Zuri Adele on polyamory storyline, what’s next for Malika

Freeform/Matthias Clamer

Zuri Adele stars as Malika in Freeform’s Good Trouble, a spin-off of The Fosters, and like most characters, hers has come a long way since the first season. Now in season three, fans are watching as Malika explores the idea of polyamory, which is something Adele says she was “really excited about.”

“Polyamory is something I’ve wanted to continue to learn so much about,” she tells ABC Audio. “I was excited, but I was also nervous because it’s a big responsibility. I want to do it right and I want to do it authentically.”

Polyamory, or consensual nonmonogamy, is described by Psychology Today as “the practice of having multiple intimate relationships.” It’s something that Adele says she gets to gain an understanding of, alongside her character.

“I get to learn with Malika and takes so much pressure off. It also allows me to be authentic in my learning process,” she explains, adding that she’s been able to learn from friends and members of the LGBTQA+ community as well.

As for what’s next for Malika’s love life, Adele teases that there’s a new work crush on the horizon.

“This potential crush at work is… what’s really amazing is that this is a woman,” she spills. “Malika has never dated a woman before. And so she’s starting ask herself like ‘Oh am I interested in dating women too? Am I interested in polyamory as well?'”

Don’t try to put Malika in a box when it comes to her sexuality, though. Adele says, “[Malika’s] not necessarily putting a label on anything with her sexuality just yet as much as just exploring romantic energy with amazing people who are in her space.”

Good Trouble airs Wednesday at 10 pm on Freeform, and the next day on Hulu.

