Google brings in 'Insecure' creator Issa Rae as their newest celebrity voice for Google Assistant

(LOS ANGELES) — Get ready: Issa Rae is officially taking over your Google Assistant.

Google announced on Thursday that they have tapped the Insecure star and creator as their newest celebrity voice for their digital helper.

Starting today, Rae’s voice will be available through the Google Assistant app on iOS and Android, as well as on Google Home speakers and various smart displays.

According to the announcement, to get Issa to start talking, all you need to do is simply say, “Hey Google, talk like Issa,” or switch the settings within the mobile app.

There are also specific questions that’ll garner a unique response from the actress. Those questions include: Do I need an umbrella today?; Tell me a secret; What do you think of me?; Give me a quote from Issa Rae; Sing a song; Tell me a joke; or ask, “Mirror talk” or “How do I look?” for “confidence-boosting affirmations.”

For Insecure fans, you can also ask Issa if she loves Daniel or Lawrence more, in which case Issa will offer a specific response.

Rae took to Instagram to share the good news.

“Guess who’s the new voice of the Google Assistant? ME!,” she wrote, sharing a video of her Google promo. “Today I’m taking over the @Google Instagram story. Head over there to see what I can do, or just say, “Hey Google, #TalkLikeIssa” to give it a try. “

Google’s announcement comes after Amazon revealed they had tapped Samuel L. Jackson to be the voice of Alexa.

Unlike Rae, Jackson’s voice app also includes an explicit version, just in case you need a bit more edge.

