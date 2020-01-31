“Gretel & Hansel” and “The Rhythm Section” among this week's new releases

Patrick Redmond/Orion Pictures(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Gretel & Hansel — It‘s Sophia Lillis and newcomer Sammy Leakey play the titular characters in this terrifying film adaptation of the Grimm fairy tale, which finds 16-year-old Gretel leading her eight-year-old brother Hansel through the woods in search of food and work. As in the classic story, they come across a witch, played by Carnival Row actress Alice Krige, but the film deviates from the the original when the witch tries to recruit Gretel. Rated PG-13.

* The Rhythm Section — This spy thriller stars Blake Lively as a woman who discovers a plane crash that killed her family three-years earlier was not an accident, and poses as an assassin in an effort to track down those responsible for it. Also starring Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* The Assistant — Ozark‘s Julia Garner plays a young female graduate who lands her dream job as an assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul and discovers the insidious abuse that threatens every aspect of her position, against which she decides to take a stand, only to discover the true depth of the system into which she has entered. Rated R.