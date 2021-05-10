‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 18, spinoff ‘Station 19’ returning for season 5

ABC/Mike Rosenthal

Grey’s Anatomy lives on! The ABC series, already the longest-running medical drama in primetime television, has been renewed for season 18.

Its spinoff, Station 19, has also been renewed for season 5. Krista Vernoff will remain showrunner and executive producer for both shows.

“The writers, directors, casts and crews…worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” Vernoff said in a statement. “Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege.”

“I’ve been truly blown away — particularly by our tireless crews — as they reinvented the TV-making wheel,” she added. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories.”

This season Grey’s Anatomy has tackled the COVID-19 pandemic, putting the life of Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey in danger as she battled the virus.

Characters from Meredith’s past — including her late half-sister Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), late husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and late friend George O’Malley (T. R. Knight) — returned to ensure she survived.

In a statement, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said, “Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time.”

Erwich added, “Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television.”

The 17th season finale of Grey‘s airs May 20. There has been no word on the future of Grey’s Anatomy beyond season 18.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.