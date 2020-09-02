'Grey's Anatomy' reportedly set to begin production on season 17

ABC/Mike Rosenthal(LOS ANGELES) — Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is officially open for business again as Grey’s Anatomy will reportedly begin shooting its 17th season this month, according to Variety.

Exactly when the show will begin production is still up in the air, though taping could start in Los Angeles as soon as next week, according to the industry trade.

Production on Grey‘s 16th season was shut down in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, shortening the season by four episodes.

A little less than a month ago, Grey‘s star Ellen Pompeo hinted on Twitter that production on the long-running medical drama could “start in a few weeks.”

Grey’s Anatomy would join other ABC shows, including The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor and Big Sky, which have already returned to production.

By George Costantino

