'Grey's Anatomy' star Camilla Luddington enlists the help of Cinderella for pregnancy announcement

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Hip hip hooray, there’s a Grey’s Anatomy baby on the way — like a real life baby.

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington, who portrays Jo Wilson on the long-running ABC series, shared that she was expecting in an adorable Instagram post on Monday.

“Me: “I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.” Also me: “I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!,” the 36 year-old hilariously captioned a photo of herself posing, showing off a growing baby bump as Disney princess Cinderella looks excitedly at her belly.

The growing bundle of joy will be the second child for Luddington and her husband, actor Matt Alan. The couple announced the birth of their daughter Hayden in April 2017.

“Okay so… Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of “hiding” that i am pregnant!,” the actress’ caption continued.

“We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling,” she added before revealing that she’s also been plagued with morning sickness that last all throughout the day. The constant nausea hasn’t put a damper on their excitement though.

“… in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! *Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday,” Luddington concluded.

Heading over to Twitter, the expecting mother dished that her co-star and “sister from another mister” Jessica Capshaw was one of the first people to know. Luddington also shared that she knows the gender of her baby, though she didn’t share that information — yet.

