“Grey's Anatomy” star Camilla Luddington loves connecting with show's “passionate” fanbase: “They make it fun”

ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — Whether it’s doling out behind-the-scenes tidbits or live-tweeting an episode, Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington knows how important it is to connect with fans.

The British actress, who plays surgical resident Jo Wilson on the show, says she feeds off of the fans’ excitement.

“We love interacting with the fans,” she tells ABC Radio. “We have one of the most passionate fandoms I have ever interacted with. They’re fun and they make it fun and when we get scenes that we are excited to play, a lot of times we’re excited because we can’t wait for it to air because we know the fans will be excited.”

Plus, Luddington knows what it’s like to be that obsessed with a TV show. Had Twitter been around when she was younger, she says she would’ve followed the Dawson’s Creek cast.

“I wouldn’t have gone to school,” she jokes. “I would’ve quit school and just live-tweeted my life away. Um, yeah, Dawson’s Creek I would’ve been a bit crazy about, I think.”

Tonight’s Grey’s episode is sure to please the Jolex fans — those are fans of the Jo/Alex relationship, if you’re not up on the lingo. Jo accompanies Alex, played by Justin Chambers, out of the hospital and on a road trip to Iowa to find his mother, played by guest star Lindsay Wagner.

As for what the May 10 fourteenth season finale has in store for the engaged couple, Luddinton’s lips are sealed.

“I cannot tease anything Jolex,” she says. “I’ve been sworn to secrecy…I can tell you that it’s really funny and that I laughed, we all laughed a lot over different scenes so I hope [fans] enjoy it as much as we did.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.