'Grey's Anatomy' suspends production over COVID-19 concerns

ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — While real doctors all over the globe grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the doctors on Grey’s Anatomy are hanging up their scrubs due to the outbreak.

The popular ABC medical drama announced that production for season 16 is officially on hold due to mounting concerns about the virus.

E! News obtained a letter sent by showrunner Krista Vernoff to the Grey’s Anatomy cast and crew, in which she and producers James D. Parriott and Debbie Allen explain that they are shutting things down “out of an abundance of caution.”

The letter reads, “Production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work.”

Vernoff explained further that, due to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s recommendation against gatherings over 50 people, she wanted to abide by the new health and safety outlines.

The mayor made the announcement on Thursday.

Vernoff’s letter ended with “Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed.”

It is unknown how production on Grey’s Anatomy will affect its sister show Station 19.

