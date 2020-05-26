Grimes confirms she and Elon Musk changed son's name

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post(NEW YORK) — New name, who’s this? It hasn’t even been a month since Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their baby boy and they’ve already had to alter his name.

The couple originally named their newborn X Æ A-12, however, that violated California state law which states that only the 26 letters from the alphabet are allowed to be used, prompting the duo to change the name to X Æ A-Xii.

Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, confirmed the news and explained the change in a series of Instagram comments on Sunday.

After a curious fan asked if she renamed her son, the 32-year-old responded with the new spelling which simply changed the number 12 into the Roman version of the number before adding, “Roman numerals. Looks better TBH.”

Although California law only mentions letters from the alphabet being used, she confirmed that “One dash is allowed.”

Although the spelling of the moniker has changed, the pronunciation remains the same. During his time as a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk walked through how to say his son’s name.

He explained that the X is pronounced like the letter and “the AE is like pronounced ‘ash,'” then A-12.

