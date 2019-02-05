'Grown-ish' renewed for season 3; ABC passes on Kenya Barris' 'Betwitched' reboot

Freeform/Mitch Haaseth(LOS ANGELES) — Yara Shahidi and her crew of collegiate friends are coming back for another season of grown-ish.

At Wednesday’s Television Critics Association press tour, Freeform announced the season three renewal of the black-ish spinoff, which has been a strong ratings producer for the network to date; in fact, it ranks as the No. 1 comedy on cable among women 18-49 and females 12-34.



Executive produced by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, grown-ish stars Shahidi as popular, but entitled Zoey Johnson, who is navigating college life as a sophomore. She’s joined by Trevor Jackson as socially conscious Aaron Jackson, Francia Raisa as outspoken conservative Latina Ana Torres, Emily Arlook as openly bisexual Nomi Segal, and singers Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey as athletic twins Jazz and Sky Forster.

Meanwhile, Kenya Barris’ plans to reboot Bewitched has been passed on by ABC.

According to Variety, the project is still currently in active development, but will be pitched to other networks. The series, inspired by the 1960s show with the same name, would focus on a black witch who falls in love with a white mortal man.

The Bewitched reboot was the last project Barris sold to ABC before he moved on to Netflix.