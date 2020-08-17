'Guardians of the Galaxy' vet Elizabeth Debicki cast as Princess Diana in 'The Crown', Seasons 5 and 6

The hit Netflix series has followed the royal family through several time periods, using different actors to play its characters as the show spans from the 1940s to the 1980s.

Princess Diana will be introduced in the upcoming fourth season with actor Emma Corrin; X-Files veteran Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season as well. That season will debut later this year.

With season five filming in June 2021, cameras won’t begin rolling on the sixth and final season until 2022.

By Stephen Iervolino and George Costantino

