Gucci family blasts “ignorant and insensitive” portrayal in ‘House of Gucci’

Fabio Lovino

The heirs of Aldo Gucci, chairman of the Gucci fashion house from 1953-1986, have issued a statement decrying their “ignorant and insensitive” portrayal in the Ridley Scott film, House of Gucci.

“The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — [played in the film by Al Pacino]…and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them,” they say in a statement first published by Italian news agency ANSA and obtained by Variety.

The statement goes on to claim the film attributes “a tone and and an attitude to the protagonists of the well-known events that never belonged to them.”

The statement further claims the depiction of Patrizia Reggiani — played by Lady Gaga — who was convicted in 1998 of facilitating the murder of Maurizio Gucci — played by Adam Driver — “as a victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture…couldn’t be further from the truth,” noting that that during the 70-year time span in which the Gucci company was a family business, it was “an inclusive company” and “there were several women who held top positions.”

“Gucci is a family that lives honoring the work of its ancestors, whose memory does not deserve to be disturbed to stage a spectacle that is untrue and which does not do justice to its protagonists,” the statement concluded, adding that “the members of the Gucci family reserve the right to take action to protect the name, image and dignity of themselves and their loved ones.”

Despite the accusations, no legal action is being taken at this time by the Gucci family against Scott’s Scott Free shingle and Universal, a source tells Variety.

