Guest of honor Jodie Foster to receive Honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival

Forty-five years after then-13-year-old Jodie Foster attended her first Cannes Film Festival and saw her film, Martin Scorcese‘s Taxi Driver, win its top prize, she will collect her own.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and acclaimed director will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or at as the opening night guest of honor at year’s event, which kicks off Tuesday, July 6 and runs through Saturday, July 17 in France.

The festival’s announcement hails Foster for her, “brilliant artistic journey, [her] unique personality [and] a modest yet strong commitment to some of the major issues of our time,” as well as, “her wide filmography [that] has combined high standards with popularity.”

For her part, Foster said, “Cannes is a festival to which I owe so much; it has completely changed my life. Although I had already directed before, my first time on the Croisette was a defining moment for me,” referring to the Palais Croisette, the festival’s location.

She added, “Showcasing one of my films here has always been a dream of mine. I am flattered that Cannes thought of me and I am very honored to be able to share a few words of wisdom or tell an adventure or two with a new generation of filmmakers.”

After COVID-19 scuttled last year’s ceremony, the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival will have Oscar-winner Spike Lee returning as president of the jury that judges films.

