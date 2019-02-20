Gwyneth Paltrow countersues, says she's the “victim” in skiing accident suit

ABC(UTAH) — Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t taking a lawsuit from a guy who claims she injured him on a ski slope lying down.

According to the court filing, Utah man Terry Sanderson is suing the actress and the Deer Valley ski resort for $3.1 million, claiming a hit-and-run collision between him and Paltrow on Feb. 26, 2016 left him with “a concussion, brain injury and four broken ribs.”

At the time, Paltrow’s rep told ABC Radio in a statement, “This lawsuit is completely without merit.” Now, in a new legal filing, she’s has fired back, claiming it was she who was struck by the plaintiff.

“Ms. Paltrow remembers what happened very clearly. She was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation…when Plaintiff…plowed into her back,” sustaining “a full ‘body blow,'” reads the complaint.

Ms. Paltrow was angry with [Sanderson], and said so. [He] apologized. She was shaken and upset, and quit skiing for the day, even though it was still morning.”

The suit adds that a Deer Valley employee and Paltrow prepared a report stating that Sanderson had “taken [Paltrow] out from behind,'” meaning the collision was his fault.

Paltrow’s suit also claims that Sanderson, 69, is exaggerating his injuries.

“Plaintiff had told his doctor about one year earlier that he was blind in his right eye, and that his vision in his left eye was decreasing. Just three weeks before the incident, Plaintiff told his doctor that Plaintiff had ‘gotten old all of a sudden,'” states the suit, which also notes Sanderson had “15 other chronic medical issues.”

The countersuit also claims that after the accident, Sanderson’s doctor tested him and did not find any “deficits in his cognitive functioning…” and that a friend insisted Sanderson “acted the same” after the collision as he did before.

