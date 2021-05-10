Gwyneth Paltrow drank quinoa whiskey during the pandemic because of course she did
ABC
As previously reported, Gwyneth Patrow says she went “off the rails” with pasta and booze, and gained 14 pounds during the pandemic — but thanks to a chat with the British tabloid The Mirror, we now know her drink of choice: whiskey.
And because this is the GOOP boss we’re talking about, of course it was whiskey made from quinoa.
“I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails,” she confessed.
“I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like, that’s not healthy. I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow, which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours.”
Paltrow said of the poison she picked, “It’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee [mixed] with maple syrup and lemon juice. It’s just heaven. I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”
The Oscar winner noted she didn’t get “like, black-out” drunk, but she said her quarantine nightly ritual did make her crave something else that isn’t healthy: cigarettes.
“I miss it,” the health and wellness entrepreneur — and former smoker — confessed.
Paltrow was a heavy smoker in her teens, but when she found out she was pregnant with daughter Apple in 2004, she quit. However, in 2013 — pre-Goop — she admitted she couldn’t kick the habit completely, and allowed herself one cigarette a week.
