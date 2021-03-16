Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about receiving anti-wrinkle injectables to break down “stigma around injections”

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she relies on outside help to achieve her picture-perfect good looks. The Iron Man star said that she has no shame admitting that she uses anti-wrinkle injections.

Says the Goop guru in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she hopes more women will be more open about their beauty secrets.

“By getting injectables, it’s like admitting a vulnerability. I think sometimes honesty is perceived to be a weakness,” the 48-year-old Paltrow expressed. “There does seem to be a lot of stigma around injections.”

The actress continued that, by acting as “an open book,” she can help relax the stigma around plastic surgery or other anti-aging treatments.

“It’s nice when women share,” Paltrow encouraged. “There’s a lot of shame around surgery or injectables or fillers, and it would be nice if people felt confident about the choices they were making.”

She continued, “If they want to have a beauty secret, that’s okay, too. I’m an open book, I’ve shared what works for me, because that’s how I’ve always learned.

Paltrow also explained the importance of doing research before opting for any type of treatment.

“I had a midlife crisis when I turned 40, and I went to go see this doctor. It was a disaster,” she confessed, stressing the importance of one knowing what they’re walking into. “I was bruised, my forehead was completely frozen, and I didn’t look like myself at all.”

She also applauded the younger generations who honor actresses like Jane Fonda and Frances McDormand for their merit and not just for their looks.

“They look at the whole woman, instead of some super-airbrushed, FaceTuned Instagram photo,” she smiled. “I like the trend I’m seeing.”

Paltrow is the new spokesperson of Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injectable.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.