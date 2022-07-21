Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about stepping back from the cameras: “I really don’t miss it all”

ABC

Gwyneth Paltrow has an Oscar and was in one of the biggest movies of all time with Avengers: Endgame, but she says she’s happy she’s all but hung up her acting career.

“I really don’t miss it all,” she tells Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist in a preview clip obtained by People.

“I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point,” the star explains, noting her “team” would love her to get back in front of the cameras.

However, her life as the founder of the lifestyle brand Goop appears much more diverting. “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how … we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much,” Paltrow says.

She calls her efforts as the CEO of her own company “so powerful” for her — so much so that she doesn’t “daydream about the movie business at all.”

That said, the 49-year-old explains there is one acting project on the horizon at some point, thanks to her actress mom, Blythe Danner.

“I did promise my mother at some point before I die, I told her I would go and do a play, so … I’m gonna deliver on that promise at some point,” Gwyneth says.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.