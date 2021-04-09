Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photos of Moses to wish him a happy 15th birthday

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — “Holy Moses,” is right — Gwyneth Paltrow is having a hard time accepting that her youngest child is 15-years-old.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Oscar winner doted on Moses to celebrate his latest birthday milestone.

“Holy Moses I can’t believe you are 15 today,” Paltrow gushed while sharing two photos of her son. “You are the dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy ever. I love you so much, you can’t fathom it.”

The first photo is a closeup of Moses’ face and messy hair while the second shows the teen doing a kickflip on a skateboard.

“Happy birthday you little shredder,” the proud mom concluded.

Several of Paltrow’s famous friends flooded Moses with birthday wishes of their own, such as Reese Witherspoon sweetly remarking, “Happy 15th Moses!”

Paltrow shares Moses and daughter Apple — who turns 17 in May — with ex-husband, Chris Martin.

The Iron Man star has since remarried director Brad Falchuk.

By Megan Stone

