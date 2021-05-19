Gwyneth Paltrow sued for over $5 million by man who claims her candle exploded

ABC

Gwyneth Paltrow has found herself at the center of a lawsuit over her infamous candles.

According to E! News, a man from Texas filed suit against the goop guru over allegations that her NSFW-named candle is combustible.

Colby Watson, the plaintiff of the suit, alleges in the legal documents that Paltrow’s candles “explode or suffer catastrophic failure during the candle’s normal usage because of a design defect and/or manufacturing flaw.”

Watson claims he let the candle burn for about three hours and “became engulfed in high flames.”

The lawsuit adds that he “discovered the candle had exploded and that the room in his home where the candle was located was filled with smoke.”

Watson is demanding damages in excess of $5 million and is demanding a jury trial.

Heretic, who also supplies the candles, was not named in the lawsuit.

As of Tuesday, Paltrow has not removed her peculiar smelling candles from her store and slammed the pending litigation in a public statement.

“We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product,” the goop store maintained. “We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic — the brand that supplies the candle — has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing.”

Paltrow’s candle retails for $75 and touts a “funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent” when lit.

Several safety warnings are posted on the goop website, especially about the product’s “natural cotton wicks which require special attention.”

Good states in a disclaimer that the candle’s wick must be trimmed an eighth of an inch before each use.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.