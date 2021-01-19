Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous candle allegedly exploded in woman's house

ABC(LONDON) — (NOTE CONTENT) One British woman who was able to get her hands on one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous “This Smells Like My ******” candles now regrets ever lighting it — not because of the scent, but because it caused a fiery explosion in her own home.

British publication The Sun reports that the candle caused a literal “inferno” in customer Jody Thompson’s living room.

Thompson, 50, says she won the suggestively-named candle on an online quiz and lit it when it arrived. Instead of being met with “funny, gorgeous and beautifully unexpected scents,” as touted by the Goop store — she watched in horror as nearly two-foot flame erupted from the wick.

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” Thompson told The Sun and provided photos of the extremely charred remains of the product.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room,” she continued. “We eventually got it under control and threw it out the front door.”

Thompson, who lives with partner David Snow in the North London area of Kilburn, adds that “It could have burned the place down.”

“It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that [the] candle exploded in my living room,” she added.

While reviews of the suggestively-named candle have mostly focused on its scent and name itself, this is one of the first reports of an explosion of any kind.

Paltrow has yet to respond to Thompson’s claims.

The candle retails for $75 on the Goop website.