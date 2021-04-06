Gwyneth Paltrow’s morning routine hilariously trolled by daughter Apple

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE NATURE) Gwyneth Paltrow’s morning routine, which she shared with Vogue magazine recently, was greeted with criticism when it was shared on the magazine’s social media platforms — but nothing compared to the roasting she got from her daughter Apple Martin.

Apple provides the play-by-play for a video showing “a morning with my mom, Gwyneth Paltrow,” which was featured on Goop’s TikTok channel.

“So first, my mom drinks her GoopGlow Super Powder and she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter,” as “part of a cleanse, which she’s been on since the day I was born, apparently,” jokes the 16-year-old.

“It’s 8 a.m. and she’s been doing this since 7 a.m.,” the teen continues narrating as her mother is filmed patting moisturizer on her face. “She just prances around the bathroom putting on her millions of GoopGlow products for her glowing skin.”

Adds Apple, “And then she gets to work making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes…just everything vagina” — a reference that pokes fun fun at her mom’s infamous candle.

The clip was captioned, “When you get roasted by your gen z daughter…”

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.