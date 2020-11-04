Gwyneth Paltrow's new holiday gift guide highlights $38,000 mattress, $13,000 “Studypod”

Darren Gerrish/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — It’s that time of year again when Gwyneth Paltrow’s website goop highlights this year’s must-have holiday gifts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the website chose to feature gift ideas that “meet the needs of today: less travel and more snacks, self-care, and booze.”

The official 2020 goop Gift Guide, released Tuesday, highlights an array of intriguing, charming and downright bizarre gifts that would certainly make a statement under the Christmas tree.

Goop broke up this year’s fantastic finds into several gift categories, from “The Ridiculous but Awesome” to “The Foward-to-Your-SO” guides. What’s making the headlines, however, are the items listed under “Ridiculous but Awesome.”

The name is apt, as the selections include a $38,000 Avocado Green Mattress — which the site claims is, “handcrafted to your unique comfort preferences and style, including firmness, wood finish, base style, and height” — as well as a $7,500 birthing chair from designer Stiliyana Minkovska, and a $35,000 pyramid-shaped dresser. In case you’re wondering why the latter is particularly pricey, Goop says it, “energetically lifts the vibrations of whatever room it’s in.”

Another offering is the Edie Parker Ouija board, fetching a price of $1,995 (or four interest-free payments of $498.75,) which is a “hand-poured, glitter-bombed acrylic” spirit board that is sure to be a conversation starter — literally — at the dinner table.

For those who’d rather not contact the dearly departed, goop singled out a gift perfect for those who crave peace and quiet. The “Studypod” is exactly what it sounds like, a $13,600 portable single-person study room that could be set up anywhere, even the great outdoors. It comes with a detachable desk so it can become a yoga studio or even a bedroom.

Another item listed is a leather custom made watermelon bag by designer Tsuchiya Kaban, but prices vary based on the customer’s specific requests.

For the record, it’s a bag for holding a watermelon, not a bag with a fruit design.

Thankfully, not everything goop highlighted this year will put too much of a strain on shoppers’ wallets, as it also has a “Holiday Gifts under $100” category, which boasts items like Oregon Wine in a Can ($17 for a four-pack) and, of course, Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous “personally” scented candle that retails for $75.

By Megan Stone and Stephen Iervolino

