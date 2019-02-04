Gwyneth's Goop is coming to Netflix…and to the wild blue yonder

(L-R) Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Robach – ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — While there are no shortage of Gwyneth Paltrow movies on Netflix, the streaming service is bringing the Oscar-winning actress’ other job as a lifestyle guru to subscribers.

ABC Radio has confirmed that Netflix has inked a deal with Paltrow to bring her lifestyle brand Goop to the site in the form of a new docuseries. The 30-minute episodes will be hosted by Paltrow and Goop’s chief content officer Elise Loehnen.

Like Goop’s website, the show will center on physical, sexual, and spiritual wellness, and tap the expertise of researchers, doctors, and others on each topic.

Additionally, Goop is coming to an airplane near you. The brand’s popular podcast will soon be heard on hundreds of Delta flights starting this month.

ABC Radio has confirmed Goop’s first in-flight podcast will feature Paltrow’s one-on-one interview with another lifestyle icon: Oprah Winfrey.

