Hailee Steinfeld co-starring with Jeremy Renner in Disney+’s ‘Hawkeye’ series

AppleTV+(NEW YORK) — After a veil of secrecy worthy of his master assassin character from The Avengers, it has been revealed that Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton has a new partner in Hailee Steinfeld.

A spy caught the pair on a New York City subway platform shooting Hawkeye, the upcoming spinoff that will air on Disney+. With her purple outfit and bow in hand, it appears Steinfeld will be playing Kate Bishop, Barton’s archer apprentice who eventually takes his superhero mantle.

Officially, Marvel Studios is still mum on the casting but if true, Hawkeye will be Hailee’s second role in Marvel’s world. She also voiced Gwen Stacy in Sony’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but the Disney+ show will be her first official entry into Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe.

Steinfeld currently stars in Apple TV+’s Dickinson, which kicks off its second season next month, with a third season already greenlighted.

By Stephen Iervolino

