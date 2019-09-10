Hailee Steinfeld tapped to play lead role in 'Hawkeye' show?

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The Marvel family is growing. Hailee Steinfeld has reportedly been offered the lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

Variety reports Steinfeld was offered the role of Kate Bishop, who takes over as Hawkeye in the Marvel comics. As previously announced, Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner will reprise the role of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The series is anticipated to run between six and eight episodes and will be produced by Marvel Studios and MCU mastermind Kevin Feige. The series is also expected to have a larger budgets compared to other series taking place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Should Steinfeld accept and the series prove a success, it’s possible she could appear in future movies.

Steinfeld’s previous films include the Pitch Perfect franchise, as well as The Edge of Seventeen, Bumblebee, and an Oscar-nominated performance in 2010’s True Grit.

Steinfeld currently stars as Emily Dickinson in in the upcoming Apple series Dickinson.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.