Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare sued for trademark infringement

Hailey Bieber‘s recently launched skincare line is already getting her sued.

The 25-year-old model and her Rhode skincare line are being sued for trademark infringement by a fashion company of the same name.

According to Page Six, Fashion brand Rhode NYC claims that Hailey and her team previously tried to acquire the trademark from owners Purna Khatau and Pheobe Vickers in 2018. Even though the duo refused, the suit claims, Hailey still moved forward with her skincare line and used the name.

In a statement to Page Six, Lisa T. Simpson, lead litigation counsel for Rhode NYC explains, “She did this despite knowing of Rhode and its prior rights.”

“It’s an unfortunate circumstance. We, of course, understand that Hailey wants to use her middle name for her brand, but the law on this is clear: you can’t create this kind of brand confusion just because you want to use your name,” Simpson continued. “What Ms. Bieber is doing is harming a minority co-owned business that two women have painstakingly built into a growing, global brand.”

In a separate statement, Khatau and Vickers added, “We don’t want to sue Hailey; we want to celebrate her. As fellow women entrepreneurs, we wish her every success. Hailey has hard-earned star power and influence. She could choose any brand for her company. We have only the brand that we’ve built.”

