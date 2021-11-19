Halle Berry becomes an “Icon,” King Richard opens, and more

Adrienne Raquel

Oscar winner Halle Berry is receiving another special honor, the People’s Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Cardi B, who co-executive produced the soundtrack of Halle’s new film, Bruised, will present the award.

“Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry,” says Jen Neal, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Entertainment Television. “In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with ‘The People’s Icon’ award.”

Bruised, which stars Halle and marks her directorial debut, is now in select theaters and arrives on Netflix November 24. The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In other news, King Richard, the film story of how Richard Williams groomed his daughters Venus and Serena to become tennis superstars, opens in theaters and streams on HBO Max on Friday. Serena has become the more famous sister, but she tells Entertainment Weekly her older sibling deserves credit for her success.

“There would be no Serena if there wasn’t a Venus,” Serena declares. “She was my hero and she still is my hero. She’ll do something and I’m like, ‘I’m doing that, too.'”

Lastly, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony featuring honorees Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Tina Turner, airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Then on Sunday, the second season of Starz’ Power Book II: Ghost, starring Michael Rainey Jr. and Mary J. Blige, debuts at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. Central.

