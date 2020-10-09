Halle Berry had the purr-fect response when a shelter named a rescue cat after her

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Halle Berry — no, not that one — is up for adoption. A gorgeous gray and white shorthaired cat is currently waiting patiently at the Michigan Humane Society for her purrfect forever family to take her home.

However, it appears Ms. Berry won’t have to wait too much longer now that she has a little help from her actual namesake — the real Halle Berry!

The Michigan Humane Society first put the rescue kitty on the actress’ radar when tweeting Thursday, “This is Halle Berry. She will not tolerate any @halleberry as Catwoman slander.”

When visiting the feline’s adoption page, Halle Berry is described as a “sweet quiet girl looking for a calm home” who may need “a slow introduction” to children and dogs.

“New situations can be scary for her,” the rescue society explained. “But once she settles in she loves attention!”

It also appears the kitty is a social butterfly, as she has befriended the shelter’s other available cats.

Once Halle Berry — the actress and animal lover — learned of the cute cat’s quest for a home, she immediately alerted her followers.

The Oscar winner retweeted the Michigan Humane Society and expressed her excitement using four red double exclamation emojis.

Paws crossed that Ms. Berry, the shelter cat, finds her furever family, soon!

By Megan Stone

