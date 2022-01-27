Halle Berry has found true love with Van Hunt, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ cast members revealed, and more

Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Following three failed marriages, and then breaking up with Gabriel Aubry, father of her 13-year-old daughter Nahla, Halle Berry was sour on relationships. However now she says, “I really believe I’ve found my person” with singer Van Hunt.

“I have this new amazing love in my life,” the Oscar winner tells AARP Magazine. “Because of COVID we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I’d never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation.”

“My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious,” Berry adds. “It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. This makes me happy.'”

“It was a very real moment for all of us,” the Bruised star and director says about the family moment. “I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. I have two children. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are okay with my decisions.”

In other news, Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, and Lamar Odom are among the cast members for the new season of Celebrity Big Brother which begins Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Finally, Remy Ma and her husband, Papoose, will be among the stars appearing in the VH1 special, Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, airing Monday, February 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. They will take DNA tests to reveal their African ethnic group and country of origin.

