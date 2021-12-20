Halle Berry praises Zendaya, Taraji P. Henson posts her ‘Baby Boy’ audition with Tyrese, and more

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Oscar winner Halle Berry received the People’s Choice Icon Award on December 7, and her “choice” for who’s “Up Next” in Hollywood is the female star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya.

“She’s wildly talented, young and already has an Emmy,” the 55-year-old actress tells Variety. “I see her as an actress who will fight to be greater than her beauty. She’s not relying on it. I can’t wait to see all the ways that she will surprise us and defy her beauty with her talent.”

The 25-year-old Dune star is humbled by Berry’s praise. “Incredibly honored,” Zendaya says. “She’s always taken the time to stop and talk to me — and share love and words of encouragement. It means the world to me.”

In other news, Taraji P. Henson celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2001 breakout film, Baby Boy, directed by the late John Singleton, by posting her audition with her co-star, Tyrese, on Instagram. She portrayed Yvette, the main love interest of Jody, played by Tyrese. The coming-of-age film set, in South Central Los Angeles, also featured Snoop Dogg, Ving Rhames, Omar Gooding and AJ Johnson.

In the one-minute clip, Yvette accused Jody of cheating, slaps him and kicks him out.

“OMG!! Our #BabyBoy audition @tyrese The movie that changed it ALL!!,” the Oscar nominee commented. “I remember this like it was yesterday…And of course, RIP to the one and only John Singleton.”

Finally, The Jasmine Brand reports that Real Husbands of Hollywood is returning February 10, 2022 on BET+. Now titled Real Husbands of Hollywood — More Kevin, More Problems, the original stars are back, including Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, J.B. Smoove, Nelly and Robin Thicke.

