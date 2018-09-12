Halle Berry stepping into the ring as director, with 'Bruised'

ABC/Kevin Mazur(LOS ANGELES) — Halle Berry is set to make her directorial debut with the action drama Bruised, in which she’ll also star, according to Deadline.

The story follows Jackie Justice, a failed mixed martial arts fighter who attempts to redeem herself by facing a rising young MMA star, and patching things up with the son she walked out on years earlier.

Berry, a best actress Oscar winner for Monster’s Ball, is currently in production on John Wick 3: Parabellum, starring opposite Keanu Reeves. That film, which also stars Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Anjelica Huston, is slated for release May 17, 2019.

