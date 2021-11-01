Halloween costume mashup: Saweetie channels Halle Berry’s Catwoman; Ciara performs as Selena; and more

Photographer: Brandon Almengo

Musicians and celebrities took their creativity to a whole ‘nother level with their character-inspired Halloween costumes. Here’s a mashup of some of the best dressed:

Cardi B. came to slay as Addams Family matriarch, Morticia Addams, in a perfected Morticia costume. She later switched up her attire to channel a witch and took photos with her daughter, Kulture, who also wore a similar costume. “We put a spell on you and now you’re ours,” she captioned the photo.

Megan The Stallion, meanwhile, decided to channel one of her favorite Disney villains, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians. “Say what you want but a b*** be WORKIN,” she captioned her photo.

black-ish and grown-ish star Yara Shahidi decided to pay homage to late R&B singer Aaliyah with her costume. “Happy Halloweekend!” she captioned the video.

Ciara also did a tribute-inspired costume. She took on the Queen of Tejano music, Selena, in a photo shoot and video. “The Legendary Selena! I’ve been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life,” she wrote. “So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture. This was so much fun!”

Finally, Saweetie brought out the claws for her Halloween costume. The rapper channeled Halle Berry in her 2004 film Catwoman. “Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it @halleberry,” Saweetie wrote, captioning a video of herself walking on a rooftop and running into Berry herself.

The Oscar winner later reposted the fun video, adding the caption, “there’s enough room for more than one Catwoman @saweetie.”

