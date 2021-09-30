Hannah Waddingham reveals the prop she kept from ‘Game of Thrones’

Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO

Newly-minted Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham is looking back at her time on Game of Thrones, where she played the reviled character Septa Unella.

Septa appeared in seasons five and six of GoT, but is best known for parading a naked Cersei Lannister, played by Lena Headey, through the streets of King’s Landing, while ringing a bell and chanting, “Shame!”

During her Wednesday appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the British actress revealed that she took home a little souvenir that fans closely associate with Septa — the bell she rang while humiliating Cersei.

Clarkson expressed her shock that Waddingham kept the prop, noting it was “kind of messed up” because of what it symbolized.

Waddingham disagreed, however, noting that the prop had sentimental value because it was symbolic of her part in the show. “That’s when you know your character is really dead; when they give you the hero thing. ‘And thank you very much and goodbye.'”

Whe 47-year-old actress said she’s thankful for the time she spent on Game of Thrones and told Clarkson, “I feel like I’ve been very lucky that these huge shows have just gone ‘Come in and do this.'”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.