'Happiest Season' to debut on Hulu next month

Falling in line with several other studio films that are being immediately serviced to streaming sites as opposed to major theaters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, TriStar Pictures and Entertainment One have announced that Happiest Season will hit Hulu on November 25.

The film stars Kristen Stewart as Abby, who plans to propose to her girlfriend, Harper, portrayed by Mackenzie Davis, during a trip home over the holidays. But the plans are put on hold when she learns that her partner has not come out to her parents.

Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber play Davis’ conservative parents, with Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, Dan Levy and Ana Gasteyer among the ensemble cast.

Directed by Clea DuVall, who also wrote the screenplay with Mary Holland, production on the film wrapped in February just before COVID-19 led to a massive studio shutdown.

By Cillea Houghton

