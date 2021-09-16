Happy Halloween! Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart reunite to bring tasty treats with new food competition

Nicole Weingart/Peacock

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are reuniting to celebrate Halloween.

The 49-year-old rap icon and the 80-year-old lifestyle guru are judging a new food competition inspired by Halloween.

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween is being produced by Buzzfeed, and will stream on Peacock. Teams of three bakers, called “Scare Squads,” must build an edible Halloween world “inspired by the concept of fear.” After the judges select the winner, they will enjoy a “fantastical Halloween party.”

The unlikely duo previously hosted Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party from 2016-2019 on VH1, and have appeared in several commercials together, as well a 2016 episode of $100,000 Pyramid. Last year, the “Gin & Juice” rapper was a guest star on her Martha show.

They first appeared together on her show in 2008, and again at the 2015 Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber.

Snoop and Martha serve as executive producers of their Very Tasty Halloween show which will begin streaming October 14 on Peacock.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.