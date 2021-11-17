Happy Life Day, ‘Star Wars’ fans!

“The Star Wars Holiday Special” — CBS via Getty Images

November 17, in case you don’t know, is an important day for Star Wars fans, and Wookiees alike, for the same reason. It’s Life Day!

The holiday was at the center of the infamous, George Lucas-disowned Star Wars Holiday Special, which only aired once on TV in 1978 and about which Lucas has publicly said he wished he could personally destroy every copy.

The special — which lives on, thanks to YouTube — features Star Wars icons Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in character as Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia Organa. The heroes are trying to return to the Wookiee home planet Kashyyyk [kah-SHEEK] to celebrate the holiday. Along the way, they run afoul of Boba Fett, making his screen debut in an animated interstitial segment.

Also along the way, Jefferson Starship performs, and Bea Arthur sings a torch song, as does Diahann Carroll, while Chewbacca’s dad, Itchy, inappropriately digs on Carroll’s sexy hologram in front of his family.

The special closes with Fisher addressing the audience in character. “We all share with you this day brings us closer to freedom and to harmony and to peace. No matter how different we appear, we’re all the same in our struggle against the powers of evil and darkness.”

“I hope that this day will always be a day of joy in which we can confirm…our love for one another,” Leia continues, before belting out the Life Day song.

The Star Wars Holiday Special may be janky, but that message is arguably sweet. And while Lucas has distanced himself from the special he never controlled, ShopDisney is offering Life Day-themed items, including a plush Chewie and other related goodies.

Happy Life Day!

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

